UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 219 bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino puts her UFC women’s featherweight champion on the line for the first time when she squares off with Holly Holm in the UFC 219 main event in Las Vegas.

Cyborg won the championship by defeating fellow former Invicta FC champion Tonya Evinger. Inaugural 145-pound titleholder Germaine de Randamie was stripped of the title because she refused to fight Cyborg.

Holm was the first woman to defeat Ronda Rousey, but lost the belt to Miesha Tate in her first title defense. She went on to lose a controversial decision to de Randamie in the inaugural featherweight title fight, but has since rebounded by defeating Bethe Correia in a return to bantamweight.

Holm makes the move back to featherweight to give Cyborg the first challenge to her championship.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram