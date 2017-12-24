UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Countdown (Full Episode)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 24, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and gyms of the stars of UFC 219. Ferocious women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and takes on former bantamweight champ Holly Holm in the main event while No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov faces dangerous striker Edson Barboza in the fight card’s co-main event.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 30, for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.

               

