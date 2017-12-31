UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Attendance & Gate Numbers from Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship held their final pay-per-view event on Saturday with UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm. Following the night of fights, the fight promotion announced the attendance and gate figures. 13,561 spectators were in attendance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to witness the 10-bout fight card generating $1,760,628.74 in gate receipts.

The event was headlined by the women’s featherweight title fight between champion Cris Cyborg and former bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm. Cyborg retained her belt by unanimous decision. It was the first time anyone has taken the Brazilian the distance in nine years and the first time anyone has gone five rounds with champion.

In the co-main event, No. 2 ranked lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov destroyed No. 4 ranked Edson Barboza. Nurmagomedov’s wresting and ground and pound was on full display. The 29-year-old Russian brutally mauled Barboza on the ground. The performance was so one-sided that the scorecards read 30-25, 30-25, and 30-24.

UFC 219 was the final event for the fight promotion in 2017. The 10-bout fight card featured eight fights that went the distance and two submission victories. The next UFC event is on Jan. 18 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Scottrade Center will play host to the first UFC event in 2018 with UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs. Choi.