UFC 219: Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm Extended Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Cris Cyborg is set to face Holly Holm in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year at UFC 219. In the co-main event Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza face off, trying to climb the lightweight ladder to a title shot. Don’t miss the action on December 30 live on Pay-Per-View.

