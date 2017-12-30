UFC 219: Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm – Daniel Cormier Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier previews one of the most anticipated female fights of all-time between champion Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm for the women’s featherweight championship this Saturday at UFC 219.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.