UFC 219: Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm Media Conference Call Replay

Ahead of their UFC 219 main event, UFC hosted a media conference call with featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and challenger Holly Holm. Listen to the replay on MMAWeekly.com!

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 30, for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.