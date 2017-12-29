UFC 219 Countdown: Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and gyms of the stars of UFC 219: ferocious women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and her opponent, former champion Holly Holm, an elite striker and strategist.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier May Be Entering Final Year of Career

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.