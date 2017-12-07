UFC 218 Wrap Up, Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2, Francis Ngannou, and More (Fight Society)

On the latest Fight Society podcast, UFC welterweight Matt Brown and host Damon Martin break down all the action from this past weekend at UFC 218 where Max Holloway dismantled Jose Aldo to retain his featherweight championship.

Following that win, Matt and Damon discuss Holloway’s dominance and reveal their picks for a potential rematch with Conor McGregor in the future.

The Fight Society podcast will also be holding a poll to pick the best album of the year, so pay attention and make your selections for 2017.

