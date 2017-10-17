UFC 218: Holloway vs. Edgar Fight Poster Unveiled

UFC 218 is slated for Dec. 2 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The fight card recently gained its headlining bout, and now the official fight poster has been revealed.

UFC 218 is topped by featherweight champion Max Holloway putting his belt on the line for the first time since unifying his interim title with that of then-champion Jose Aldo in June. Holloway will step into the Octagon on Dec. 2 across from former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. It could be Edgar’s last best shot at a title, as he has twice failed to capture the featherweight strap.

The co-main event in Detroit features one of the more exciting heavyweight match-ups in a long time, as multi-promotion champion and current No. 1 UFC contender Alistair Overeem risks his shot at the belt by facing fast-rising knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

Check out the UFC 218 fight card here and the recently unveiled poster below.

