UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Sold Out Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

The Motor City played host to Saturday’s UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 pay-per-view event.

Little Caesars Arena was filled to capacity in Midtown Detroit for the 13-bout fight card. 17,587 spectators were in attendance generating $2,000,000 in gate receipts.

The fight card was headlined by a rematch between featherweight champion Max Holloway and former titleholder Jose Aldo. Aldo stepped in on short notice to take the bout after Holloway’s originally opponent, Frankie Edgar, was forced out of the fight due to injury. Holloway retained the belt by finishing Aldo in the third round by technical knockout.

Francis Ngannou sent shock waves through the heavyweight division in the co-main event when he knocked out top ranked contender Alistair Overeem with one punch. Overeem threw a left hand followed by a right and Ngannou countered with a left uppercut that resulted in a Knockout of the Year candidate. Overeem was unconscious on impact. His body stiffened as he fell to the canvas.

With the win, UFC president Dana White stated that Ngannou had earned a title shot against champion Stipe Miocic.

The UFC’s next event takes place on December 9 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

