UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Media Day Face-Offs Were Intense

(Courtesy of UFC)

The fighters from Saturday’s UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 pay-per-view main card squared off on Thursday at the Ultimate Media Day in Detroit.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion’s top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.

