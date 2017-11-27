UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 218 bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.)

Although Frankie Edgar had to drop out of the main event due to injury, there has been no drop in the level of competition. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo stepped up on short notice to try and get the title back from Max Holloway, the man who took it from him. They will headline a stacked fight card in Detroit.

The UFC 218 co-main event features two of the promotion’s top heavyweights. No. 1 ranked contender Alistair Overeem is putting his shot at the belt on the line, as he squares off with rising star Francis Ngannou.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Full Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

—– iframe —–

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram