UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 – Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)
Go ‘Inside the Octagon’ with John Gooden and Dan Hardy as they break down the main event at UFC 218 between Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.
Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion’s top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.
