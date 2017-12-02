UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Countdown – Full Episode

Featherweight champion Max Holloway adjusts his camp to prepare for a familiar opponent – longtime beltholder Jose Aldo, who sees their rematch at his shot at redemption. Plus, Dutch kickboxing legend Alistair Overeem looks to use his experience to shut down rising star Francis Ngannou, who brings incredible power and potential to the heavyweight division. And aggressive lightweights Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje up the pace of their high-stakes collision course. Go inside the lives and training camps of these six exceptional athletes as they ready for the career-defining matchups at UFC 218.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion's top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.

