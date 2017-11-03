UFC 217 Weigh-in Video: The Boogeywoman is Coming for You!

(Courtesy of UFC)

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre fight card at Madison Square Garden in New York City stepped on the scale on Friday for the ceremonial weigh-in for fans. The fight card features three world title fights. UFC 217 will be the second time the fight promotion has held an event at the famed venue.

Tempers were flaring, but none more so than that of women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who again took aim at Rose Namajunas, telling her, “The Boogeywoman is coming for you!” All the while, Namajunas was reciting the Lord’s Prayer.

The ceremonial weigh-in was minus two fighters that made weight earlier in the day at the official weigh-in, as an anti-doping violation came to light and forced the bout off of the card.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

