UFC 217: Three Title Fights, Three Champions, and a Legend (Video)

Megan Olivi and matchmaker Sean Shelby break down the three title fights headlining one of the most anticipated nights of the year at UFC 217: Bisping vs St-Pierre on Saturday, November 4 only on PPV.

The UFC 217 main event features two of the most experienced fighters in company history. Michael Bisping is the winningest fighter ever on the UFC roster. Georges St-Pierre spent years ruling the roost at welterweight before deciding to spend the past four years away from the sport.

The co-headliner pits one of the most heated rivalries under the company banner. Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will put his belt on the line against former titleholder TJ Dillashaw. While that should be enough, the fight has the added benefit of a strong disdain for one another after Dillashaw made a contentious split from Team Alpha Male, where Garbrandt still resides. The two former teammates want nothing more than to punch each other in the face.

The third, and final, title fight on the card pits one of the UFC’s most dominant champions ever, starwweight beltholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk, against one of the fastest developing young talents on the women’s side of the sport in Rose Namajunas. Is Jedrzejczyk going to be too much and roll over the 25-year-old, or will Namajunas shock the world and do what no other fighter ever has and defeat Jedrzejczyk?

