UFC 217 Press Conference Fireworks: Bisping, Garbrandt and Jedrzejczyk Go Off! (Video)

November 2, 2017
As fight time draws ever closer, emotions are flaring to a fever pitch.

In the final press conference before they take to the Octagon on Saturday, the champions competing at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden were lighting up their challengers, lobbing loads of smack talk, trying to rattle them before they step in the cage with each other.

Although the fireworks were expected between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre, as well as former teammates Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw, it was a little surprising the amount of vitriol that strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk spewed at Rose Namajunas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

