UFC 217 Official Weigh-ins: Three Championship Bouts Make Weight (Video)

The UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Official Weigh-in took place on Friday in New York. The 24 fighters slated to compete on Saturday stepped on the scale to make their bouts official.

All 24 fighters made weight, including all six fighters in the three championship bouts that top the blockbuster fight card.

Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre Weigh-in

Bisping vs. St-Pierre | Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw | Jedrzejczyk vs. Namajunas