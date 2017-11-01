UFC 217 Media Day Face-Offs Video

.

On Wednesday, the fighters that aren’t competing for a world title on Saturday, including Jorge Masvidal and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, faced off with their opponents during the UFC 217 Media Day.

There was certainly no love lost between Masvidal and Thompson as they went face-to-face.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Reveals Who He Wants to Face Next in the UFC

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)