               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 217 Ceremonial Weigh-in - Joanna vs Rose

featuredUFC 217 Weigh-in Video: The Boogeywoman is Coming for You!

UFC 217 Bisping vs St-Pierre Ceremonial Weigh-in

featuredWatch the UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Ceremonial Weigh-in Live at 6 PM ET

Michael Bisping & Georges St-Pierre - UFC 217 weigh-in

featuredGeorges St-Pierre’s Middleweight Debut is Official Following UFC 217 Weigh-ins

UFC 217 Official Weigh-ins - Georges St-Pierre

featuredUFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Official Weigh-in Video

UFC 217 Loses a Bout After Fighter Flagged for Potential Doping Violation

November 3, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC 217 has just lost a fight 24 hours before the event.

Light heavyweight competitor Ion Cutelaba has been pulled from his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk after being informed of a potential doping violation by USADA.

UFC officials made the announcement on Friday.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Ion Cutelaba of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from its investigation into voluntary disclosures by Cutelaba during an out-of-competition sample collections on October 18 and October 19, 2017,” UFC officials wrote in a statement.

“USADA has provisionally suspended Cutelaba and his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk has been cancelled from the November 4, 2017, UFC 217 fight card.”

Fighters are required to disclose substances they are ingesting when being tested by USADA and it appears Cutelaba may have listed something that is included on the banned list.

No matter the reason, Cutelaba has been pulled from the card and UFC 217 will move forward with 11 total bouts on Saturday night. Cutelaba will remain on provisional suspension while sorting out the potential doping violation with USADA.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA