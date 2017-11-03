UFC 217 Loses a Bout After Fighter Flagged for Potential Doping Violation

UFC 217 has just lost a fight 24 hours before the event.

Light heavyweight competitor Ion Cutelaba has been pulled from his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk after being informed of a potential doping violation by USADA.

UFC officials made the announcement on Friday.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Ion Cutelaba of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from its investigation into voluntary disclosures by Cutelaba during an out-of-competition sample collections on October 18 and October 19, 2017,” UFC officials wrote in a statement.

“USADA has provisionally suspended Cutelaba and his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk has been cancelled from the November 4, 2017, UFC 217 fight card.”

Fighters are required to disclose substances they are ingesting when being tested by USADA and it appears Cutelaba may have listed something that is included on the banned list.

No matter the reason, Cutelaba has been pulled from the card and UFC 217 will move forward with 11 total bouts on Saturday night. Cutelaba will remain on provisional suspension while sorting out the potential doping violation with USADA.

