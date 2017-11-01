UFC 217 Countdown: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 217 Countdown goes into the camps of the 6 stars competing at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 4.

Dominant strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk readies for her next challenge in the form of unflappable former title challenger Rose Namajunas. A victory for Jedrzejczyk would put her name in the record books next to Ronda Rousey for most UFC title defenses by a woman. Namajunas has the opportunity to topple a champion that, thus far, has seemed impervious to defeat.

Jedrzejczyk has been criticized by some for taking a cheap shot at Namajunas, while the youngster insists that she has all the tools to dismantle the Polish champion.

RELATED:

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram