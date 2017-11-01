UFC 217 Countdown: Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 217 Countdown goes into the camps of the 6 stars competing at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 4.

Bitter rivals and onetime teammates Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw will at last clash for the belt that Garbrandt now holds and that Dillashaw once wore.

The two used to train together at Team Alpha Male, where Garbrandt remains. Things fell apart between the two, as well as between Dillashaw and much of the rest of Team Alpha Male, when Dillashaw followed former team head coach Duane Ludwig to Colorado and joined a burgeoning fight team in Denver.

Garbrandt has since risen to the top of the UFC’s bantamweight division, defeating Dominick Cruz to capture the title. Now, at UFC 217, Dillashaw will look to win back the belt that he once held by settling a score with his former teammate.

RELATED:

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram