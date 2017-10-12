               

October 12, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Tune in on Friday for the next stop in the UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre press tour. 

Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre are less than a month removed from their UFC 217 title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York. After kicking things off with a press conference in Las Vegas last week, Bisping and St-Pierre will now stop in Toronto, where the former welterweight champion is bound to be the crowd favorite on his home turf.

After nearly four years on the sidelines, St-Pierre will challenge Bisping for his UFC middleweight championship. Other title fights on the UFC 217 card include Cody Garbrandt putting his bantamweight belt on the line against TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defending against Rose Namajunas.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Keeps Blasting Georges St-Pierre Over Steroids

Watch the UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Toronto Press Conference Live Stream, Friday at 10 a.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

