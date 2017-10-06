               

UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Press Conference Replay

October 6, 2017
(The press conference begins at about the 20:00 mark.)

Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre stepped away from the sport after defending the 170-pound title nine consecutive times in November 2013. “Rush” returns to the cage for the first time in four years to challenge middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping in the UFC 217 main event at Madison Square Garden.

The two fielded questions from the media on Friday about their upcoming fight. Hear what St-Pierre had to say about his layoff and what Bisping said about the match-up.

