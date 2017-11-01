UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Open Workouts Live Feed

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Check out the live feed from the UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Open Workouts in New York. The live feed begins Wednesday at Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT.
MMAWeekly.com is bringing you live coverage from the open workouts, as the six fighters from Saturday’s championship bouts.
The workouts are scheduled to proceed in the following order, from first to last:
- Georges St-Pierre
- Rose Namajunas
- TJ Dillashaw
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Cody Garbrandt
- Michael Bisping
