UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Open Workouts Live Feed

Check out the live feed from the UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Open Workouts in New York. The live feed begins Wednesday at Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT.

MMAWeekly.com is bringing you live coverage from the open workouts, as the six fighters from Saturday’s championship bouts.

The workouts are scheduled to proceed in the following order, from first to last:

Georges St-Pierre

Rose Namajunas

TJ Dillashaw

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Cody Garbrandt

Michael Bisping

