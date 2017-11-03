               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 217 Official Weigh-ins - Georges St-Pierre

featuredUFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Official Weigh-in Video, Friday at 9 a.m. ET

featuredCody Garbrandt Releases Infamous Sparring Video Showing Knockdown Against TJ Dillashaw

Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Responds to Conor McGregor Demanding Co-Promotion for His UFC Return

UFC 217 Face-Offs

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas Engage in Chilling Staredown During UFC 217 Face Offs!

UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Official Weigh-in Video, Friday at 9 a.m. ET

November 3, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Refresh this page at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 3, for the LIVE Stream)

With little more than 24 hours to go until fight time, the fighters for UFC 217 will step on the scale at the official early weigh-in festivities in New York City to make their bouts official. 

Tune in on Friday at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com to watch as Michael Bisping weighs in for his bout with Georges St-Pierre, Cody Garbrandt steps on the scale to make his bout with TJ Dillashaw official, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas try to hit the mark for their strawweight title fight, and the rest of the UFC 217 roster attempt to make weight.

TRENDING > Cody Garbrandt Releases Infamous Sparring Video Showing Knockdown Against TJ Dillashaw

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA