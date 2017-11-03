UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Official Weigh-in Video, Friday at 9 a.m. ET

(Refresh this page at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 3, for the LIVE Stream)

With little more than 24 hours to go until fight time, the fighters for UFC 217 will step on the scale at the official early weigh-in festivities in New York City to make their bouts official.

Tune in on Friday at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com to watch as Michael Bisping weighs in for his bout with Georges St-Pierre, Cody Garbrandt steps on the scale to make his bout with TJ Dillashaw official, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas try to hit the mark for their strawweight title fight, and the rest of the UFC 217 roster attempt to make weight.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

