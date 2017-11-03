Georges St-Pierre’s Middleweight Debut is Official Following UFC 217 Weigh-ins

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to Madison Square Garden is set for Saturday, and now the fight card is official following the early morning weigh-in on Friday.

Not a single fighter on the UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre card had trouble making weight with the New York State Athletic Commission overseeing the proceedings. Even Johny Hendricks, who has been notorious for his weight-cutting struggles, hit the mark with two-tenths of a pound to spare.

Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre will make his first trip to the Octagon in four years on Saturday. He stepped on the scale at 184.4 pounds for his middleweight title challenge to Michael Bisping, who weighed 184.6 pounds.

If St-Pierre is successful, he would join an elite group that includes the likes of Conor McGregor, Randy Couture, and BJ Penn, as a two-division UFC champion. Bisping is aiming to become the first main to defeat both St-Pierre and Anderson Silva.

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt weighed in at 135 pounds for his title defense against former teammate turned bitter rival TJ Dillashaw, who weighed 134.8 pounds.

In the third and final UFC 217 title bout, strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk will attempt to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record when she steps in the cage with Rose Namajunas. The champion stepped on the scale at 115 pounds, while Namajunas weighed 114 pounds.

UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Weigh-in Results

Main Card (Pay-Per-View at 10p ET / 7p PT)

Michael Bisping (c) (184.6) vs. Georges St-Pierre (184.4)*

Cody Garbrandt (c) (135) vs. TJ Dillashaw (134.8)**

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) (115) vs. Rose Namajunas (114)***

Stephen Thompson (170.4) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Johny Hendricks (185.8) vs. Paulo Henrique Borrachinha (185.8)

Prelims ( FS1 at 8p ET / 5p PT)

James Vick (155.2) vs. Joseph Duffy (155.4)

Walt Harris (251.8) vs. Mark Godbeer (244)

Corey Anderson (205.4) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205)

Randy Brown (170.8) vs. Mickey Gall (169.8)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass at 6:30p ET / 3:30p PT)

Michał Oleksiejczuk (205.2) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.6)

Aleksei Oleinik (246.2) vs. Curtis Blaydes (258.8)

Aiemann Zahabi (135.2) vs. Ricardo Ramos (135.4)

*For UFC middleweight championship

**For UFC bantamweight championship

***For UFC strawweight championship

UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Official Weigh-in Video

