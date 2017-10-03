UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Official Fight Poster Unveiled

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

St-Pierre may have been the kingpin of the 170-pounders before he took a four-year sabbatical, but he’ll return as a 185-pound fighter when he challenges Michael Bisping for the Brit’s middleweight title.

The fight card doesn’t stop there. It’s top heavy with three title fights.

In addition to Bisping vs. St-Pierre, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is returning from a back injury to put his belt on the line against former-teammate-turned-rival TJ Dillashaw. Undefeated UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who has ruled the division for nearly three years, will put her belt on the line for the sixth time when she faces Rose Namajunas.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping to GSP: ‘I’m Gonna Really Enjoy Making You Quit’

MMAWeekly.com will be bringing you full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre live results and fight stats, as well as complete pre- and post-fight coverage from New York.

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.