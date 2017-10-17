               

UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats

October 17, 2017
October 17, 2017

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 217 bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

UFC 217 is shaping up to be the promotion’s most top-heavy fight card of the year. Slated for Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York, UFC 217 features no less than three title fights.

Former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre returns at MSG to challenge current UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt faces his former friend and teammate TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. Not stopping there, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will put her belt on the line against Rose Namajunas in what would be her Ronda Rousey record typing sixth title defense if she wins.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Full Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

——- LIVE STATS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY ——-

