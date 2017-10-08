               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

featuredDemetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

UFC 216 Ferguson vs Lee Live Results

featuredUFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre ‘Battle Cry’ Trailer Unveiled

October 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC is building up to what is, thus far, it’s biggest event of the year. 

Former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre is returning from a four-year hiatus to challenge current middleweight champion Michael Bisping in the UFC 217 main event on Nov. 4 in New York. That fight leads the charge for a fight card that includes two other title fights. 

Strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk will put her belt on the line against Rose Namajunas, while Cody Garbrandt defends the men’s bantamweight belt against TJ Dillashaw. 

Make no bones about though, the focus is St-Pierre’s return and whether or not he can meet the challenge of stepping up in weight to fight for the belt. 

TRENDING > UFC Honors the Victims and First Responders of Las Vegas Shooting (Video)

As UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre draws near, the UFC has unveiled an extended promotional trailer entitled “Battle Cry.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA