UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre ‘Battle Cry’ Trailer Unveiled

The UFC is building up to what is, thus far, it’s biggest event of the year.

Former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre is returning from a four-year hiatus to challenge current middleweight champion Michael Bisping in the UFC 217 main event on Nov. 4 in New York. That fight leads the charge for a fight card that includes two other title fights.

Strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk will put her belt on the line against Rose Namajunas, while Cody Garbrandt defends the men’s bantamweight belt against TJ Dillashaw.

Make no bones about though, the focus is St-Pierre’s return and whether or not he can meet the challenge of stepping up in weight to fight for the belt.

As UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre draws near, the UFC has unveiled an extended promotional trailer entitled “Battle Cry.”

