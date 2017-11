UFC 217 Backstage: Ovince Saint Preux on Devastating KO Kick

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Ovince Saint Preux landed a devastating head kick that flattened Corey Anderson at UFC 217 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Watch as Saint Preux spoke with reporters after the fight, basking in another impressive victory.

TRENDING > Ovince Saint Preux’s Head Kick from Hell! (UFC 217 Fight Highlights)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram