UFC 216 Title Fight in Jeopardy, One More Fight Cancelled At Early Weigh-Ins

LAS VEGAS — The main event title fight at UFC 216 is in jeopardy following the early-weigh-ins from Las Vegas.

Main event fighter Kevin Lee waited until the deadline at 11 a.m. local time to step on the scale where he came in at 156 pounds — one pound over the lightweight limit for a title fight.

Because he was within two pounds of making weight, Nevada State Athletic Commission rules allow him one additional hour to cut the weight after doctors cleared him to make the attempt.

As of the time of publication, Lee still hadn’t stepped back on the scale, although MMAWeekly will provide updates as soon as they are available. Lee was given until 12:15 p.m. PT to weigh in again.

Ferguson made weight earlier in the two-hour window where fighters can weigh in during the morning as he came in at 155 pounds.

While Ferguson anxiously awaits word on his opponent, the UFC 216 co-main event is moving forward as Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg both made weight on Friday.

Borg was actually the first fighter on the scale as he came in at 124 pounds while Johnson was at 125 pounds as he looks to break the all time record for title defenses on Saturday night. Johnson currently has 10 consecutive title defenses, which is tied with Anderson Silva

One fight did get scrapped from UFC 216 as Nik Lentz was pulled from the card due to “medical reasons”, which leaves Will Brooks without an opponent for Saturday night. UFC 216 will move forward with 12 total fights as we await word on whether or not Lee will make weight and be able to contend for the title against Ferguson.

UFC 216: FERGUSON VS. LEE WEIGH-IN RESULTS

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

MAIN EVENT : Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Kevin Lee (156)*

Demetrious Johnson (125) vs. Ray Borg (124)

Derrick Lewis (263.5) vs. Fabricio Werdum (247)

Mara Romero Borella (126) vs. Kalindra Faria (125)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Evan Dunham (156)

UFC 216 PRELIMS (8 p.m. ET on FX)

Tom Duquesnoy (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (136)

Will Brooks (156)**

Bobby Green (155) vs. Lando Vannata (155.75)

Poliana Botelho (115) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (116)

Marco Beltran (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

EARLY PRELIMS (6:30 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass)

Mark Godbeer (244.5) vs. Walt Harris (251)

Magomed Bibulatov (126) vs. John Moraga (126)

Thales Leites (185.5) vs. Brad Tavares (185.5)

*Kevin Lee missed weight at 156 pounds. He has one hour to cut the additional pound for the title fight. Because it is a title fight, competitors must not weigh over the weight class limit, which is 155 pounds at lightweight.

*Nik Lentz forced off the card due to medical reasons, fight with Will Brooks has been scrapped

