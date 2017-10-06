UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Weigh-in Video

               

October 6, 2017
(The weigh-in begins at the 6:00 mark.)

The 24 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee fight card weighed in on Friday. The fight card features two title fights. Watch the fighters step on the scale from Las Vegas, Nev.

Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will face off in the fight card’s main event with the interim lightweight title on the line. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson looks to make history in his title defense against Ray Borg.

Tony Ferguson: 'The Belt is Not That Important; I Want the Hall of Fame'

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.

