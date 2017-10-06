               

UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Preview Podcast with Michael Chiesa and Anthony Birchak

October 6, 2017
With just one day remaining to UFC 216, Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee are just hours away from stepping into the Octagon to crown an interim lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, Demetrious Johnson will look to make history as he defends his flyweight title for the 11th consecutive time when he faces Ray Borg in the co-main event. 

In a special edition of the Fight Society podcast, UFC lightweight contender Michael Chiesa and former UFC fighter Anthony Birchak join the show to break down the fights and give their thoughts on the betting lines courtesy of MyBookie.ag.

Chiesa has a unique perspective to add to the main event considering he just faced Lee in June and spent several weeks preparing for Ferguson last year in a fight that was eventually scrapped due to injury.

Who has the edge going into Saturday night? Is anyone primed for an upset based on the betting lines?

Take a listen to the UFC 216 preview from the Fight Society podcast and if you want to follow along and want to check out the betting lines go here where you can also get 100-percent reimbursement on your first deposit using the code ‘KOReps’. 

               

