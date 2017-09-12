                   
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Official Fight Poster Released (PHOTO)

September 12, 2017
NoNo Comments

Although there had been chatter of the canceled UFC 215 bout between flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger Ray Borg being moved to UFC 216, it appears that isn’t going to happen. At least, the UFC hasn’t decided to do so at this point.

Upon unveiling the official UFC 216 fight poster, officials have stuck with the interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee as the headlining bout, with no mention of the possible addition of Johnson vs. Borg.

Tony Ferguson vs Kevin Lee - Dana WhiteIn addition to Ferguson vs. Lee, a battle between big men is slotted as the co-main event with former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum taking on Hurricane Harvey hero Derrick Lewis.

With the recent addition of Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas, UFC 217 is now loaded to the gills with three title fights. So where does that leave Johnson vs. Borg? Or does the UFC bail on Borg and move Johnson into a different fight altogether at the end of the year?

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

               

