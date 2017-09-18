UFC 216 Ferguson vs. Lee Extended Preview: Two Title Fights

                   
September 18, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas on Oct. 7. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.

Despite their bout being for the interim lightweight belt, the winner of Ferguson vs. Lee still hasn’t been promised a shot at Conor McGregor in his next bout. McGregor remains the UFC’s unicorn, frequently calling many of his own shots. He could opt to push the UFC in another direction, such as a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia or a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz, instead of facing the winner of Ferguson vs. Lee. The winner, however, can at least lay claim to the idea that he should be next for the Irishman.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Thinks Conor McGregor Will Return to Boxing

Johnson and Borg were supposed to have headlined UFC 215 in Edmonton, but Borg fell ill and was removed from the bout. Now, rescheduled for UFC 216, the promotion is hesitant to headline a card with the fight, although Johnson has the opportunity to move into sole possession of a major UFC record.

