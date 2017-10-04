UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Countdown Video (Full Episode)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Win-streaking Tony Ferguson prepares for his long-awaited title shot in the main event of a massive Las Vegas fight card, but local lightweight Kevin Lee intends to derail “El Cucuy’s” plans in dramatic fashion. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson aims to break Anderson Silva’s title-defense record, but 24-year-old Ray Borg is focused on playing spoiler. Heavyweight Derrick Lewis eschews training for saving lives when Hurricane Harvey hits during the buildup to his battle against a former champion; opponent Fabricio Werdum keeps his nose to the grindstone in Orange County.

