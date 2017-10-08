UFC 216 Ends with Lowest Attendance for Any Pay-Per-View Yet in 2017

UFC 216 crowned a new interim lightweight champion and saw the record broken for most title defenses in promotional history but still didn’t manage to pull in a huge crowd in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The official attendance for UFC 216 totaled out at 10,638.

RELATED > UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

That unfortunately leaves UFC 216 with the lowest attendance of any pay-per-view card in 2017. The second lowest attendance was UFC 213, also at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with 12,834 in the building.

The live gate for UFC 216 came in at $677,999.50.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram