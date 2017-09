UFC 215 Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

The big winners and marquee names from Saturday’s UFC 215 pay-per-view event answered questions from the media following the event in Edmonton, Canada. Hear what the fighters had to say about their bouts.

TRENDING > Twitter Blows Up Over Amanda Nunes’ Razor-Edged Victory

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram