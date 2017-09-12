UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko Fight Motion (FULL Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Relive the most thrilling moments of UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 in super-slow motion in the latest installment of Fight Motion featuring Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, Henry Cejudo, and more.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, Sept. 16. The first UFC Fight Night 116 bout is slated to begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

