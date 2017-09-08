UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Weigh-in Replay

The 22 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 215 fight card in Edmonton, Canada officially weighed in on Friday at Rogers Place. See how the athletes looked on the scales and watch them face-off with their opponents.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Nunes vs. Shevchenko took the top spot on the fight card after Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg was canceled. Borg fell ill and doctors determined that he was medically unfit to fight.

