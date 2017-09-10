HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAmanda Nunes Edges Valentina Shevchenko by Split Decision in UFC 215 Main Event

UFC 215 Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach Doubts Another 2017 Fight, but Has Eyes on Next Opponent

featuredTyron Woodley Willing to Go to Middleweight to Chase Down Georges St-Pierre

UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Gate and Attendance from Edmonton

September 10, 2017
NoNo Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship made its Edmonton debut this week with UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 at Rogers Place.

Though there was a fair amount of criticism about the stature of the fight card, particularly after losing the UFC flyweight championship headliner, fans showed up to UFC 215 in droves.

According to UFC officials, the event drew 16,232 fans for a sold out crowd, accounting for a $2.03 million gate in U.S. dollars.

UFC executive David Shaw explained that, while there were a number of ticket refunds issued after the fight card changed, late walk-up sales more than made up for the refunded tickets. 

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 215 weigh face-offThough the aforementioned flyweight title fight between champion Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg was nixed just 48 hours prior to fight time, Rogers Place still hosted 11 bouts, including a barn burner of an opener on the main card. Jeremy Stephens and Gilbert Melendez battered each other for three rounds with Stephens walking away with the win and both fighters pocketing an additional $50,000 for winning Fight of the Night honors.

RELATED > UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Despite being a last-minute shift to main event status, Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko delivered a five-round, technical battle that ended in a split decision.

In the end, Nunes retained her UFC women’s bantamweight championship, after she and Shevchenko went toe-to-toe in each and every round.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: TBD
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA