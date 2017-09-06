UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg Media Day Staredowns

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Face-Off

.

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Face-Off

.

UFC 215 Main Card Face-Offs

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

The UFC 215 main card fighters met with the media in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Wednesday to field questions and then settled in to pose for face-offs for the cameras.

Featured at UFC 215 Ultimate Media Day were Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg, Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko, Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro, Neil Magny vs. Rafael dos Anjos, and Jeremy Stephens vs. Gilbert Melendez.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Live Gate Falls Well Short of All-Time Record

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT with Johnson vs. Borg as the night’s main event fight for the flyweight title. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko takes the co-headlining slot in a battle for Nunes’ bantamweight belt.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram