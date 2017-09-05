UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg — Matchmaker Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard sit down with UFC commentator Jon Anik to discuss UFC 215, going down on Pay Per View Sept. 9 in Edmonton. They preview Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg and more.

TRENDING > Dana White on Stipe Miocic’s Boxing Ambitions and More UFC Crossovers

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT with Johnson vs. Borg as the night’s main event fight for the flyweight title in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko takes the co-headlining slot in a battle for Nunes’ bantamweight belt.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram