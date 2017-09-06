UFC 215 Johnson vs. Borg Full Countdown Video

On the verge of breaking Anderson Silva‘s record for title defenses, pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson and his longtime coach brace for a career-making moment. But 24-year-old Ray Borg, training at one of the country’s best camps, is focused on playing spoiler en route to holding the UFC’s flyweight title. Plus, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko prepare for their rematch… for a second time.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT with Johnson vs. Borg as the night’s main event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Nunes vs. Shevchenko takes the co-headlining slot.

