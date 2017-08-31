                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor Releases First Statement Following Fight with Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Reveals Fatal Flaw Against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Stops Conor McGregor with 10th Round TKO in ‘Money Fight’

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Live Round-by-Round Results

featuredFloyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Live Round-by-Round Coverage

UFC 215: Demetrious Johnson vs Ray Borg Media Call (FULL)

August 31, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Listen in on the UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg media conference call. UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger Ray Borg, plus women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and her opponent, Valentina Shevchenko fielded questions from the media ahead of their respective title fights at UFC 215, which takes place on Sept. 9, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

TRENDING > Could Nate Diaz Command $20-to-$30 Million Payday for Conor McGregor Trilogy?

Johnson will be looking to make Borg his record-breaking victim in the UFC 215 main event. If Johnson wins, he will take sole possession of the UFC record for most title defenses, which he currently shares with Anderson Silva.

The co-main event between Nunes and Shevchenko is a rematch of their bout from last year, which Nunes won by unanimous decision. They were supposed to have fought for the second time at UFC 213 in July, but Nunes was hospitalized the morning of the fight and withdrew from the bout.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA