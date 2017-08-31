UFC 215: Demetrious Johnson vs Ray Borg Media Call (FULL)

Listen in on the UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg media conference call. UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger Ray Borg, plus women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and her opponent, Valentina Shevchenko fielded questions from the media ahead of their respective title fights at UFC 215, which takes place on Sept. 9, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Johnson will be looking to make Borg his record-breaking victim in the UFC 215 main event. If Johnson wins, he will take sole possession of the UFC record for most title defenses, which he currently shares with Anderson Silva.

The co-main event between Nunes and Shevchenko is a rematch of their bout from last year, which Nunes won by unanimous decision. They were supposed to have fought for the second time at UFC 213 in July, but Nunes was hospitalized the morning of the fight and withdrew from the bout.

