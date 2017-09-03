UFC 215: Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Extended Preview

                   
September 3, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Take an extended preview into UFC 215, which features the flyweight title fight between Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg and women’s bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 215 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 9, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main event features Johnson, as he attempts to claim sole possession of the UFC record for most title defenses. He currently shares that distinction with Anderson Silva. “Mighty Mouse” wants the record all to himself, and he’ll have it if he beats Borg.

Nunes puts her belt on the line against Shevchenko. The fight is a rematch of their bout from last year, which Nunes won. They were supposed to have fought at UFC 213, but Nunes had to withdraw due to health issues on the day of the fight. If they make it all the way to the cage, Shevchenko will not only be looking to exact revenge, she’ll be looking to take Nunes’ title belt.

