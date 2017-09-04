UFC 215 Countdown: Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg

On the verge of breaking Anderson Silva‘s record for title defenses, pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson and his longtime coach brace for a career-making moment. But 24-year-old Ray Borg, training at one of the country’s best camps, is focused on playing spoiler en route to holding the UFC’s flyweight title.

