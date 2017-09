UFC 215 Countdown: Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko

(Courtesy of UFC)

Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko prepare for their rematch… for a second time.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Willing to Go to Middleweight to Chase Down Georges St-Pierre

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram