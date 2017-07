UFC 214 Pre-Fight Press Conference Face Offs

The UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 pre-fight press conference took place on Wednesday and the stars of the fight card came face-to-face with their opponents. Check out the face offs for the three title fights on Saturday.

TRENDING > Jon Jones: ‘I Am Already the Greatest Fighter of All Time’ (video)

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram